'Super large missiles': While the world grapples with a pandemic, North Korea continues its military tests

Even amidst the coronavirus pandemic, North Korea doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Just today, the country tested “super large” rocket launchers, the BBC reported.

This happened just hours after South Korea had condemned the Northern counterpart for undertaking tests during the outbreak.

In classic North Korea style, mission tests are undertaken during the springtime.

On Sunday itself, two short-range missiles were fired into the sea by North Korea.

Even as the world grapples with coronavirus, North Korea continues to pursue its national goals.

So far, the country has reported no positive cases of COVID-19, but like all things North Korea, no analyst trusts their claims.

The two short-range missiles were fired from the eastern city of Wonsan. As per information released by the South Korean military, the missiles flew for over 410 kms and reached the altitude of 50 kms before plunging into the ocean.

Earlier today, KCNA, North Korea’s state media outlet claimed to have tested “super large” rocket launchers.

"In a situation where the entire world is experiencing difficulties due to Covid-19, this kind of military act by North Korea is very inappropriate and we call for an immediate halt," said South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, in a statement directly attacked the North administration.

As per Reuters data, the total number of missile tests this month by North Korea now stand at a count of ten.

North Korea has broken its record of most missile tests in a month.

2016 and 2017 also witnessed multiple missile tests, during the peak of their missile programme. The last time North Korea fired these many missiles was in August 2019.

As the rest of the world shuts down its governments and parliaments, North Korea is holding the Supreme People’s Assembly on April 10, which shall witness over 700 leaders of the country in one spot.

If coronavirus protocols were followed, this would be deemed very dangerous!