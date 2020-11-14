Super kids: Six-year-old's drawings help German police search for careless driver

A six-year-old kid might be the reason a woman driving a car carelessly and smashed the car through a road barrier. The incident was caught on paper by a young kid.

The incident happened in the west German city of Hamm. A four-year-old who was waiting to cross the road witnessed the incident and drew it on yellow sheets.

The Hamm police department took to Facebook to share the news. As per the police report, the driver was a woman who allegedly smashed through a road barrier and "didn't care about the damage caused and kept driving."

This incident was reported by four children, Luisa, Romy, Celina and Luis to their school teacher. She, then, asked them to sketch the incident and took the drawings to the local police to report the incident.

These sketches, the police department claims, helped them identify the car driver. The police posted two of these drawings and claimed that the third one shows the driver in a more detailed manner.

6-jährige Nachwuchs-Ermittler helfen Polizei mit Fahndungsbild und Unfallskizze Ein besonderes Lob von der Polizei... Posted by Polizei NRW Hamm on Friday, November 13, 2020 ×

Residents of the area, too, appreciated the efforts of the children congratulating them for their alertness.