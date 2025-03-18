Sudiksha Konanki, the India-origin student who went mysteriously missing, was on a vacation in the Dominican Republic. Now, her family wants the government to declare her dead. The 20-year-old is an Indian citizen and a permanent resident of US and was last seen on March 6.

Dominican Republic National Police spokesperson Diego Pesqueira said her parents sent the agency a letter requesting a declaration of death, NBC News reported on Tuesday (March 18).

Her family sent a formal letter to authorities on Monday (March 17), acknowledging there is no suspected foul play involved in Sudiksha's presumed death after she vanished from a Punta Cana beach in the early hours of March 6, New York Post reported.

They added that they are ready to comply with all the formalities and documentations since they are aware the process demands certain legal procedures.

'Can't keep me detained for long'

Meanwhile, the "person of interest" in the case - Joshua Riibe - has said the authority can't hold him detained for long and must let him go home. Riibe was the man who saw Sudiksha for the last time. He has been under custody for a few days and is being questioned regarding her whereabouts.

Although, no evidence has been found against the 22-year-old so far, police have confiscated Riibe's passport and kept him in a hotel.

"If he wants to leave the hotel, he cannot do that freely, but with police. His passport is seized despite not being officially charged," Riibe's lawyer, Beatriz Santana, told the NBC News.

Discrepancies in Riibe's statements

Authorities have observed that Riibe has given multiple conflicting statements since his interrogation has started.

Surveillance footage captured Sudiksha and Riibe walking arm-in-arm along the beach at around 4 am on 6 March before entering the water.

Riibe told authorities that he and Sudiksha waded into waist-deep water, talking and kissing, when a strong wave suddenly pulled them further out to sea. He claimed they called for help but received no response, as there was no one else on the beach at the time.

US authorities have said it is a missing persons case and not a criminal matter.

(With inputs from agencies)