Sudan’s warring army and paramilitary force agree to seven-day truce, says South Sudan

Sudan’s two warring forces — The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) — have announced a seven-day ceasefire even as mass exodus continued and death toll breached the 500-mark.

In a statement on Tuesday, South Sudan’s foreign ministry said that both sides would send representatives for peace talks “to be held at an agreed venue of their choice”, reports CNN.

However, it is unclear whether the warring forces would abide by the truce as similar ceasefire announcements have failed to yield any results in the past.

Moreover, the SAF and RSF are yet to respond to the South Sudan ministry’s statement through their official channels.

The latest announcement comes after the UN’s refugee agency (UNHCR) warned that more than 800,000 people may flee to neighboring countries, as the ongoing violence stifles evacuation convoys from key ports in Sudan.

According to estimates, 73,000 refugees — mostly women and children — have already fled Sudan to neighboring countries like Chad, Egypt, South Sudan and the Central African Republic, amidst fears of regional instability. United Nations estimates over 800,000 could flee Sudan if fighting continues Concerns over shortages of food, water, and medical supplies, have triggered the mass exodus. The fighting has also rendered all hospitals useless, as many of them are not operational, or in some way damaged.

According to reports, the fuel crisis has paved the way for black market trade, forcing many people to abandon their vehicles and trudge on foot to escape.

World Health Organization (WHO) regional director Ahmed al-Mandhari said that health facilities have come under attack in Khartoum, and some are even being used as military bases.

"Up to now there were around 26 reported attacks on healthcare facilities. Some of these attacks resulted in the death of healthcare workers and civilians in these hospitals," he told the BBC.

The ongoing armed conflict between two generals — General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Chief General Mohamed Hamdan Dagaloof of the paramilitary group RSF — began on April 15.

The conflict has already crossed into the third week, and since it started, has resulted in the death of at least 528 people. As per estimates by the Sudanese health ministry, an additional 4,599 have been injured in the fighting.

(With inputs from agencies)

