Strongly condemn recent displays of antisemitism: Netanyahu on knife rampage at rabbi's home in New York

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday condemned the knife rampage at a rabbi's home in New York.

"Israel strongly condemns the recent displays of antisemitism including the vicious attack at the home of a rabbi in Monsey, New York, during Chanukah," Netanyahu tweeted out.

The Israeli prime minister wished recovery for the wounded and offered every possible help.

"We send our best wishes for recovery to the wounded. We will cooperate however possible with the local authorities in order to assist in defeating this phenomenon. We offer our assistance to every country," his tweet read.

Meanwhile, New York's governor said that the attack, wherein five people were stabbed, was an act of domestic terrorism.

"This is terrorism, it is domestic terrorism," Cuomo told reporters. "These are people who intend to create mass harm, mass violence, generate fear based on race, color, creed," Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

On Saturday, an assailant burst into a party at a Hasidic rabbi's home in New York and stabbed five people. Two of those stabbed were reported to be in a critical condition.

The victims were attending the Hanukkah celebration at the home of rabbi Chaim Rottenberg, news agency Reuters reported.

The assailant was arrested in New York City's Manhattan borough.

