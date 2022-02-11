String of controversies trigger London police head Cressida Dick’s resignation

After a string of controversies, the head of London's Metropolitan Police, Cressida Dick, has announced on Thursday that she is resigning.

This comes as several rows had undermined confidence of the public in the force and led to a fallout between her and the mayor of the capital.

London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan had also threatened to oust Dick from her role recently. Khan had said that she wasn't doing enough to reform the Metropolitan Police, which is largest police force in Britain, and counter growing accusations of misogyny and racism within her department.

On Thursday, Khan said it was clear the only way to overhaul the force now was to have "new leadership right at the top of the Metropolitan Police."

Since 2017, Dick has headed the force. She is the first woman to lead Scotland Yard. Dick said it was with "huge sadness" that it has become clear that Khan "no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership to continue."

In a statement, 61-year-old Dick said, "He has left me no choice but to step aside as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service."

Dick also informed that she will stay in her role for a short period of time to ensure the stability of the force while a replacement is found.

