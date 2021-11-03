Street gang leaders unite, urge community to get Covid jab in New Zealand

Realising the true importance of Covid shots, seven gang leaders in New Zealand have joined forces in a four-minute video to urge communities to get vaccinated.

These leaders represent four of the countries’ most well-known street gangs. The concept seems to have been conjured up by a government minister.

After a discussion with gang leaders, the video was commissioned by the Minister for Maori development, Willie Jackson.

The leaders had provided footage that was edited by Jackson’s son, Hikurangi, reported the Herald.

Denis O’Reilly, who joined Black Power gang at the age of 19, said, he had “taken a few shots” in his time, including the two shots of Covid vaccine. He has asked his community “to do the same”.

Harry Tam of Mongrel Mob, said, “This is not all about gangs, this is all about our whānau (family)."

"One thing we need to be clear about is that this is not about the government telling us, it is about the experts telling the government, that is getting us to vaccinate to protect ourselves.”

It is a “no-brainer”, said fellow member Dennis Makalio.

