Storm Isaias kills four in US, leaves over 2.8 million homes without electricity

Tropical storm Isaias has killed at least four people so far, as it made its way through the US Atlantic Coast.

Two deaths were recorded at a trailer park in North Carolina, which fell in the pathway of a tornado emerging out of a hurricane speed winds.

Owing to the ferocious storm, over 2.8 million homes have been left without electricity, in places across New York to North Carolina.

Isaias made landfall on Monday

Isaias was briefly a Category 1 hurricane, following which it made landfall in North Carolina on Monday.

The trailer park where two deaths occurred was reduced to rubble in a matter of time.

Also read: Isaias strengthens into hurricane ahead of expected landfall in Carolinas

"It doesn't look real. It looks like something on TV. There's nothing there," Bertie County Sheriff John Holley could be heard telling local reporters.

"Vehicles are turned over. Vehicles are piled on top of each other. It's just very sad”, Holley said.

A mother and her two children were allegedly missing for hours in NA, but were later found by authorities.

A large tree fell on a car in Mechanicsville in North Caroline, which led to the death of the driver, as per information revealed by the St Mary’s County Sheriff’s office. The motorist was not immediately identified.

According to North Carolina’s governor Ray Cooper, as of 2.30 PM ET on Tuesday, over 172,000 homes had no electricity, even though Isaias is now moving northward, and skies are starting to clear.

US President has pledged aid to the state, the state governor added.

Multiple deaths due to trees falling

Another man was killed due to a tree falling on his car in New York City’s Queens borough. He was crushed inside his car.

Tornadoes have been spotted in Cape May, Marmora, Long Beach Island, New Jersey’s southern shore, with damage spotted in Dover, Delaware.

"The damage is crazy. No power, almost all my trees are split or uprooted, water is coming in all windows," Tammy Trelford Campos said in a Facebook post.

Also read: Isaias grazes Florida as tropical storm, heads up East Coast

New York City, along with neighbouring New Jersey, with Massachusetts and other parts of New England has remained under a tornado watch. NY state officials were forced to shut down COVID-19 testing centres owing to the damage, and as a precautionary measure.

"The center of Isaias will continue to move farther inland over eastern New York and Vermont this afternoon and evening, and over southern Canada tonight," the US National Hurricane Center said.

As of now, the storm is headed out of Albany, New York, with winds of over 100 kilometres per hour, the US NHC added.