Stop the boats | Illegal migrants to be detained and deported, says Sunak

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday promised to resolve the issue of illegal migrants within weeks as per the new plan to stop people from illegally crossing the Channel on small boats.

Sunak was speaking after the Conservative government unveiled proposals barring illegal migrants entry into the country, as the government acknowledged were stretching international law amid protests from rights campaigners.

Last year, England recorded the arrival of more than 45,000 migrants on the shores on small boats, which was a jump of 60 per cent.

As per the draft law, anyone who will arrive in the UK illegally will not be allowed to claim asylum, Sunak said at a news conference.

"If you come here illegally, you can't claim asylum. You can't benefit from our modern slavery protections. You can't make spurious human rights claims and you can't stay," he added.

"We will detain those who come here illegally and then remove them in weeks, either to their own country if it is safe to do so. Or to a Safe Third Country like Rwanda and once you are removed, you will be banned as you are in America and Australia from ever re-entering our country," he stated.

As per the draft law, interior minister Suella Braverman will be assigned the task of deporting all migrants entering illegally.

"The current situation is neither moral nor sustainable. It cannot go on. And it's devastatingly unfair on those who most need our help, but can't get it as our asylum system is being overwhelmed by those travelling illegally across the channel," Sunak said.

In the parliament, Right-winger Braverman said that she was "confident that this bill is compatible with international obligations", despite earlier accepting that it "pushed the boundaries of international law".

