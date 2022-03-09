Starting March 14, France will lift Covid restrictions in business establishments

France has decided to lift all COVID-19 health restrictions at businesses starting March 14, the same day that vaccine passes are lifted and obligation to wear masks in indoor public places are removed.

“Businesses will resume normal rules,” AFP quoted Minister of Labour Elisabeth Borne as saying on Tuesday.

Apart from that, social distancing rules and communal eating in company cafeterias have been eased.

But masks will remain compulsory on public transport, the minister noted.

He specified that it would be necessary “to continue to follow hygiene rules” such as washing hands, cleaning surfaces and ventilating the premises.

As for teleworking, Borne said companies had already been given great latitude in making their own rules and that companies could continue to make these decisions internally.

A guide on measures to prevent the risks of COVID-19 contamination, which was released by the government, has advised people to continue wearing mask in the business establishments since the virus has not completely been eradicated.

“In the current circumstances where the virus continues to circulate, employees who wish to do so will be able to continue to wear a mask, without the employer being able to oppose it,” the document which is 25 pages long says.

France joins the growing list of European countries who have dropped many “harsh” Covid restrictions.

Iceland removed all border restrictions on February 25, while Italy and Denmark eased them on March 2.

On March 3, Germany also removed all countries from the list of high-risk areas, automatically easing restrictions for all travellers from the countries previously on this list, regardless of their vaccination status.

