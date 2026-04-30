/Starmer vows action after London 'terrorist incident' stabbing of two Jewish men; suspect arrested

UK police are investigating a stabbing attack in north London as a “terrorist incident” after two Jewish men were wounded in Golders Green, an area with a large Jewish community. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer led strong political condemnation of the attack and convened an emergency government response meeting. Speaking after the Cobra meeting, Starmer said: “The government is taking action in relation to security, cohesion, extremism,” he added. “But of course it's our responsibility to coordinate the immediate response here to this appalling attack, to ensure security is in place.”

He later stressed increased protection for Jewish communities: “It’s our job to make sure [Jewish communities] feel safe and secure. It’s our job to make sure that we absolutely deal with the roots of antisemitism and extremism,” he says, “that is what we will do.” Police said a 45-year-old suspect was arrested after allegedly attempting to stab officers. Two victims, aged 76 and 34, are in stable condition in the hospital. Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor confirmed the case is being treated as a terrorist incident and said counter-terror police are working with intelligence agencies to assess links and motive. The attacks come amid a recent wave of arson incidents targeting synagogues and Jewish institutions in north London, raising fears of escalating violence.

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King Charles III said he was “deeply concerned,” while security agencies and community groups have increased protective measures. A group called HAYI, described by monitoring sources as a little-known extremist-linked organisation, has claimed responsibility for related attacks, though authorities have not verified the claim. Jewish volunteer groups, including Shomrim and Hatzola, helped intervene and treat victims at the scene.