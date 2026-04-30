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Starmer vows action after London 'terrorist incident' stabbing of two Jewish men; suspect arrested

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Apr 30, 2026, 02:48 IST | Updated: Apr 30, 2026, 02:48 IST
Starmer vows action after London 'terrorist incident' stabbing of two Jewish men; suspect arrested

People attend a protest in the Golders Green neighbourhood of north London, on April 29, 2026, following the stabbing of two people Photograph: (AFP)

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London stabbing of two Jewish men is now declared a ‘terrorist incident’; Prime Minister Keir Starmer vows urgent action as UK faces rising antisemitic attacks

UK police are investigating a stabbing attack in north London as a “terrorist incident” after two Jewish men were wounded in Golders Green, an area with a large Jewish community. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer led strong political condemnation of the attack and convened an emergency government response meeting. Speaking after the Cobra meeting, Starmer said: “The government is taking action in relation to security, cohesion, extremism,” he added. “But of course it's our responsibility to coordinate the immediate response here to this appalling attack, to ensure security is in place.”

He later stressed increased protection for Jewish communities: “It’s our job to make sure [Jewish communities] feel safe and secure. It’s our job to make sure that we absolutely deal with the roots of antisemitism and extremism,” he says, “that is what we will do.” Police said a 45-year-old suspect was arrested after allegedly attempting to stab officers. Two victims, aged 76 and 34, are in stable condition in the hospital. Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor confirmed the case is being treated as a terrorist incident and said counter-terror police are working with intelligence agencies to assess links and motive. The attacks come amid a recent wave of arson incidents targeting synagogues and Jewish institutions in north London, raising fears of escalating violence.

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King Charles III said he was “deeply concerned,” while security agencies and community groups have increased protective measures. A group called HAYI, described by monitoring sources as a little-known extremist-linked organisation, has claimed responsibility for related attacks, though authorities have not verified the claim. Jewish volunteer groups, including Shomrim and Hatzola, helped intervene and treat victims at the scene.

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis named the victims using their Hebrew names and urged prayers for recovery: “Please join me in praying for a swift and complete recovery for the victims of today’s attack.” Chief rabbi Ephraim Mirvis has named the stabbing victims, using their Hebrew names, as Nachman Moshe ben Chaya Sarah and Moshe Ben Baila in a post on X. Community leaders warned that the situation feels “relentless,” while insisting Jewish life will not be forced into hiding. Police have arrested 28 people in connection with a series of attacks linked to rising tensions since the US-Iran conflict escalation earlier this year.

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Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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