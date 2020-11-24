Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to cost less than $10 per dose: Russia

Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine developers said today that it is "95 per cent effective" after second interim analysis of clinical trial data. Also Read | Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to be manufactured in India

The state-run Gamaleya research centre and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said the vaccine will be available in the international markets for less than $10 per dose and it can be stored between two and eight degrees Celsius (between 35.6 and 46.4 degrees Fahrenheit).

In a statement, the Gamaleya research centre and RDIF said the Sputnik V vaccine had shown 91.4 per cent effectiveness in 28 days after the first dose and after the second dose was administered it showed "an efficacy of the vaccine above 95 per cent."

The vaccine will be sold free of cost in Russia, the authorities said.

Russia had launched the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in August as President Putin announced that the country had registered a second coronavirus vaccine named EpiVacCorona.

Gamaleya's director Alexander Gintsburg said: "The second analysis was conducted a week after volunteers got the second dose, meaning that their bodies have partially reacted to both doses."

The director informed that at least 22,000 volunteers were vaccinated with the first dose and over 19,000 were given both doses with the overseas trials taking place in United Arab Emirates, Venezuela, Belarus and other countries.

The race for the vaccine has heated up in recent weeks as Pfizer-BioNTech announced that its vaccine was 95 per cent effective as Moderna said later that according to its results the candidate vaccine was 94.5 per cent effective.

The virus has killed over 1,3 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December with the United States being the worst-hit country with 257,707 deaths so far.

According to reports, 593,934 new cases have been recorded worldwide in the last 24 hours with 7,896 deaths.