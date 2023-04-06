Spring 'in the air': Japanese PM Kishida calls hay fever a social problem

Japan's Hay Fever, a seasonal allergic reaction caused by large quantities of pollen from trees during the spring months, is affecting a significant portion of the country's population. Amid the Hay Fever season, which goes from February to May every year, the prime minister of Japan Fumio Kishida has made a commitment to combat it. He referred to the pollen allergy as a health issue that needs immediate government action.

This week, Kishida told a parliamentary committee that hay fever has turned into a "social problem." He added that he would collaborate with ministers to come up with a solution as pollen levels in Tokyo reached their highest level in ten years. "We want to get results," according to local media outlets quoting Kishida.

The symptoms of this fever can range from mild to severe and may include sneezing, runny nose, itchy and watery eyes, throat irritation, and fatigue. For people with severe allergies, the symptoms can be debilitating and impact daily activities.

To alleviate the symptoms of Japan Hay Fever, people can take over-the-counter medicines, nasal sprays, and eye drops. In addition, many people in Japan wear masks during the spring months to protect themselves from pollen exposure.

It is a significant health issue in Japan during the spring months and affects millions of people each year.

Despite relaxations in face masks people wear to fight Covid-19, so many individuals still choose to wear masks outside to save themselves from the pollen crisis.

Hay fever is quite common in Japan. It is attributed to a post-war reforestation initiative that saw trees being planted quickly to support the nation's building sector. Japanese forests were allowed to increase in density when the cost of imported building materials fell in the 1970s and 1980s.

