/Spirit behind B-2 Bomber: US Stealth Bombers were inspired by THIS native bird of Israel - Here's what we know

The B-2 stealth bombers used by the US to hit Iranian nuclear facilities were born from a study of the natural world, a bird, peregrine falcon, which also inhabits Israeli skies. There are many things that makes it the most expensive aircraft in history.

The B-2 bombers definitely made headlines in the last two or three days as the US attacked Iran's key nuclear facilities with bunker-buster bombs. The US hit Iran's Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz nuclear facilities, directly intervening in the Israel-Iran war.

There are several things that make B-2 Spirit stealth bombers unique. Its unique shape allows for quiet, fast and fuel-efficient flight, which also makes it expensive.

The B-2 bomber flew nonstop for 18 hours from American land to Iran's nuclear installations, dropped bunker-buster bombs and returned without landing. But, not everyone knows that the aircraft was inspired by a small yet extraordinary bird of prey: the peregrine falcon.

Peregrine falcon

In Latin, the name Falcon is called alco peregrinus—combines falco, meaning “sickle” or “scythe". It means a nod to its sharply curved, outstretched wings in flight. While, peregrinus means "wanderer", meaning, its near-global reach.

The peregrine falcon is native to Israel. Notably, in the Persian Gulf region, the falcon is trained by falconers for hunting, and is also the national bird of the United Arab Emirates.

Just like the peregrine falcon dives silently on its prey, the B-2 bomber's smooth and aerodynamic profile allows it to slip through the sky with minimal drag, increased speed and improved fuel economy.

Another shocking revelation about the B-2 bombers is that these billion-dollar stealth bombers are not just designed to defeat the world's most advanced air bases, but also to keep the two-person crew functioning and at ease while operating it, as the mission lasts up to two days.

Each B-2 carries sleeping arrangements for the pilots, including an in-flight toilet and a fold-out bed.