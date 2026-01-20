Spain is observing three days of official mourning after a devastating high-speed train collision in the south of the country claimed at least 40 lives, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced. The crash occurred on Sunday (January 18) evening near the town of Adamuz, close to Cordoba, when two high-speed trains collided after one derailed and crossed onto the opposite track. More than 120 passengers were injured, and rescue crews continue to search through the wreckage as authorities warn the death toll could still rise.

According to rail operator Adif, the accident happened at 7:45pm local time, roughly an hour after a train travelling from Málaga to Madrid left the tracks on a straight section of railway. The derailed carriages struck an oncoming train heading from Madrid to Huelva, forcing several cars into a nearby embankment. Transport Minister Oscar Puente said the majority of casualties were seated in the leading carriages of the southbound train. He described the incident as “highly unusual” and said a full investigation would likely take several weeks.

Emergency responders said the severe damage to the trains made rescue operations extremely challenging, with twisted metal trapping many passengers inside. Of the 122 people treated for injuries, 41 remain hospitalised, including 12 in intensive care. Sanchez visited the crash site on Monday, calling the tragedy “a moment of profound grief for the entire nation.” He pledged that the government would conduct a thorough and transparent investigation and publicly release its findings.

Initial reports cited by Reuters suggest investigators are examining a defective rail joint that may have widened under pressure as trains passed over it. However, Spanish newspaper El País reported it remains unclear whether this fault caused the derailment or resulted from the collision. Around 400 passengers and staff were on board the two trains. Authorities are still working to formally identify the victims.

The trains involved were Freccia 1000 models capable of reaching speeds of up to 400km/h, according to Italy’s state rail company, Ferrovie dello Stato. Survivors described chaotic scenes following the impact. RTVE journalist Salvador Jiménez, who was travelling on one of the trains, said the crash felt “like an earthquake.” Other passengers recalled screams and calls for medical help as carriages tipped onto their sides. High-speed rail services between Madrid and several southern cities, including Málaga, Sevilla and Huelva, have been suspended until Friday.