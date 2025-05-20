A massive hunt is on in Spain for volunteers for a scientific experiment in which they will have to drink wine every day for four years, and the research has already secured funding.

The University of Navarra has launched a large-scale study aimed at determining the effects of regular moderate consumption of alcohol on health.

Researchers want to find out how moderate alcohol consumption affects health—and whether it’s as risky as total sobriety when it comes to heart disease, cancer, and dementia.

Participants (men 50–70, women 55–75, drinking at least 3 servings of alcohol per week) are already signing up. About 4,000 had enrolled—but they need 10,000 by June 2025.

The European Research Council will allocate €2.4 million to provide wine to 10,000 volunteers over four years—one glass per day.

Researcher Patricia Romero-Marco, who is one of the 500 doctors and professionals participating in the world’s largest such research project, cannot hide her excitement.

“It is a groundbreaking study that will set new recommendations for the population on alcohol consumption,” explains Romero-Marco.



The project, called UNATI (University of Navarra Alumni Trialist Initiative), will last four years and requires recruiting 10,000 light or moderate drinkers before June 2025. Financed by the European Research Council - the ERC Advanced Grant, aimed at “highly creative and innovative” studies - it has a budget of 2.4 million euros and already has 4,000 volunteers.



Since it is being publicly funded, the study will be independent of any conflict of interest with alcoholic beverage producers to ensure the credibility of the results. Continuous care, medical check-ups for volunteers, and advice will be provided, which each participant will decide whether to follow or not.

“The design of this trial has generated great interest because, in addition to answering very practical questions, it will apply new technologies and thus allow the workload for medical researchers to be minimized and not interfere with clinical care,” says Miguel Ángel Martínez-González, the lead researcher and Professor of Preventive Medicine at the University of Navarra.

The debate on the impact of moderate alcohol intake in those over 50 is far from reaching a consensus. Studies have concluded with contradictory results, but the glass of wine in the Mediterranean diet has already shown its potential benefits in previous studies.

“Volunteers will receive many benefits,” said Romero-Marco. Those who register and sign the “informed consent” will receive, free of charge, support from highly qualified healthcare professionals for four years. They will have to fill out two 40-minute surveys at the beginning and end of the project, and specialists will address diet, weight control, emotional well-being, and other aspects of their health. Based on their responses and needs, they will have different nutritionists and psychologists.

“This study will clarify many great myths and many great doubts. Things that are still treated as jokes but are not, because as a nutritionist, I have had to decide many times in my consultation what alcohol recommendation to give to the patient,” added Romero-Marco.