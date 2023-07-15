Southern Europe, parts of US face intense heatwaves as temperatures soar even in Antarctica

Southern Europe is battling a ferocious heatwave, which has been inflamed by carbon pollution and is leading to severe health risks to people with old age and those suffering from underlying health conditions.



Several countries have already been hit by scorching heat, as local media reports state that tourists have been collapsing in Italy and Greece. There were also reports of an outdoor worker's death near Milan. On Saturday, the temperatures are expected to soar to 42C in Athens, 41C in Seville on Monday and 40C in Rome on Tuesday.



World Meteorological Organisation's Alvaro Silva warned, “By 2050, about half of the European population may face high or very high risk of heat stress in summer.”

On Friday, Greece was forced to temporarily close the ancient Acropolis in the hottest part of the day to ensure that tourists remain protected from the fierce heatwave. Meanwhile, 100 million Americans also continue to battle prolonged spells of sweltering weather.



Last year, around 62,000 people had heat-related deaths during the hottest summer in Europe which explains the adverse conditions of the globe. US battles dramatic heatwave The United States is braving a dangerous weekslong heat wave as a heat dome intensifies, reaching peak strength in various parts of the western provinces. Because of the formidability, the National Weather Service in Phoenix has called the heat dome “one of the strongest high-pressure systems this region has ever seen.”



As the heatwave intensifies at the weekend, around 100 heat records can be broken in a day, adding to more than 1,000 high-temperature records which have already been crossed in the US since June. More than 90 million people have been under heat alerts after the expansion of heat dome in places like California, which is now facing its first extreme heat wave of the year.

For weeks, the weather has been dangerously hot in Texas, Florida and Arizona. Meanwhile, Phoenix is on the verge of a record-breaking streak of consecutive 110-degree days, which has forced many parks and businesses to close or readjust their hours.



The lowest temperature in Phoenix is not likely to drop below 90 degrees for the next eight days, setting another record. The hottest place on Earth, Death Valley in California, is also likely to reach rare heights, hitting 130 degrees on Sunday, forecasters at the National Weather Service said to CNN.



Even Antarctica has not been able to escape the effects of El Nino where it's hot even in winters. According to the seasons, sea ice expands and shrinks and currently the ice in Antarctica is growing, but at a very slow pace as seen since satellite observation started in the 1970s.

