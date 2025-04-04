South Korea's suspended president Yoon Suk Yeol has been removed from office after a court upheld the decision of his impeachment over the martial law declaration in the country in December. "We hereby pronounce the following ruling, with the unanimous agreement of all Justices. (We) dismiss respondent President Yoon Suk Yeol," acting chief justice Moon Hyung-bae said while announcing the judgement, AFP reported.

The ruling confirms that the acting president Han Duck-soo will remain on his position until a new president is elected within 60 days.

The late-night imposition of the martial by Yoon in December led to a high-voltage drama in South Korea's politics and the arrest of the suspended president.

' I am truly sorry '

Yoon accepted the Constitutional Court's verdict upholding his impeachment and stripping him of office.

"I am truly sorry and heartbroken that I was unable to meet your expectations," he said.

The dramatic arrest

Yoon Suk Yeol, the suspended president of South Korea, was sent behind bars on Wednesday (Jan 15). He was arrested amid a huge police presence outside his official residence in Seoul.

In early January, the anti-corruption department attempted to arrest Yoon but failed due to resistance from his security guards, but on Wednesday, the officers reached his residence with around 3,000 police officers.

Yoon bore the allegations of insurrection over his attempt to implement martial law on December 3, which is one of the few crimes that South Korean presidents are not immune to.

Yoon become the first sitting president in South Korea who was arrested as all the previous ones bearing criminal charges were imprisoned after they left office.

During the first attempt to arrest him on January 3, the investigation officers faced the security service, which made the authorities retreat with the arrest warrant. However, the police learnt a lesson and on January 15, they reached Yoon's "fortress" with ladders to climb the walls and enter the building. They even threatened Yoon's security personnel with arrest if they tried to stop them the second time.

As per reports, the police were not carrying any arms in an attempt to lower the tension. But they were wearing bulletproof vests just in case Yoon's security force shot at them to stop the arrest.

