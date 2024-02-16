South Korean pastor, hailed for years as 'Asian Schindler', jailed for sexual abuse

A South Korean pastor who for decades was hailed as hero for helping North Koreans escape the country has been handed jail sentence for sexually abusing minors. Chun Ki-won (67), founder of the NGO Durihana in South Korean capital Seoul has been helping people escape the hardline rule in North Korea for decades through routes in China. But now, a court in South Korea has found him guilty of sexually harassing minors at the school he founded at his NGO.

"The victims are making consistent statements and it includes content that cannot be stated without first-hand experience of the circumstances", said Judge Seung-jeong Kim of the Seoul Central District Court. The judge was quoted by the BBC.

The judge noted that Chun committed the crime from a position of influence he had on account of rescue of these minors.

Chun, who faces allegations of molesting six North Korean teenagers, was arrested in September. He had denied sexual assault charges but the court held him guilty.

The pastor was often called the 'Asian Schindler' after Oskar Schindler who rescued 1100 Jews during Holocaust.

Over years, he made a positive reputation for himself and North Korea has in past taken his name protesting his activities.

In 2002, Chun Ki-won made headlines when he was jailed in China for seven months while he was on a rescue mission.

Chun's work has been widely covered in global media with mediahouses like the BBC, The New York Times, CNN and more have made stories on him.

NK News reported citing information in court documents that the sexual abuse took place between 2016 and 2023. The victims reportedly inclue 'five children and adolescent'. The news outlet reported that a volunteer at the school helped the children press charges against Chun Ki-won after the person witnessed the sexual abuse.