South Korea fines Google, Meta around $72 million over privacy violations

Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms have been fined tens of millions of dollars by South Korea for privacy law violations, authorities said on Wednesday. In a statement, the Personal Information Protection Commission said Google has been fined 69.2 billion won ($50 million) and Meta 30.8 billion won ($22 million).

The panel said that both the firms collected user information without telling them clearly about it or taking their consent for analysing behavioural information to infer their interests or use them for customised advertisements.

Both the companies displayed displeasure with the decision and said they have always been transparent and worked with clients in a legally compliant way.

"We disagree with the PIPC’s findings, and will be reviewing the full written decision once it’s shared with us," a Google spokesperson was quoted as saying by Reuters.

"We’ve always demonstrated our commitment to making ongoing updates that give users control and transparency, while providing the most helpful products possible. We remain committed to engaging with the PIPC to protect the privacy of South Korean users."

A Meta spokesperson said, "While we respect the commission's decision, we are confident that we work with our clients in a legally compliant way that meets the processes required by local regulations. As such, we do not agree with the commission's decision, and will be open to all options including seeking a ruling from the court."

Meanwhile, Google suffered one of its biggest setbacks on Wednesday when a top European court fined it 4.125 billion euros ($4.13 billion) for using its Android mobile operating system to thwart rivals.

The unit of US tech giant Alphabet (GOOGL.O) had challenged an earlier ruling, but the decision was broadly upheld by the Europe's second-highest court in Wednesday's ruling and the fine was reduced only modestly from 4.34 billion euros.

(With inputs from agencies)