South Korea braces for typhoon Hinnamnor, nuclear power plant and other industries prepare for storm

Warnings are issued as South Korea is preparing for the most powerful storm in its history to make landfall early Tuesday. The weather agency in the country hinted that typhoon Hinnamnor could cause casualties.

The powerful typhoon is travelling at a speed of 24 km per hour. It is expected to make landfall southwest of the port city of Busan early on Tuesday (September 6). The experts have noted that the storm is to be even more destructive in South Korea than Typhoon Sarah in 1959.

A Bloomberg report mentioned that the oil refiners, chemical operations and the nation's oldest nuclear power plant started to take necessary precautions.

On Monday, strong winds and high waves pounded the port on South Korea's Jeju Island. Authorities in the country have raised the typhoon-alert level to its highest.

Han Sang Un, who is the chief forecaster at Korea Meteorological Administration, said, "We're now entering a phase where we have to minimize casualties." During a briefing on Monday Han also urged residents of southern coastal areas to remain indoors.

He added, "It's a massive typhoon with a 400-kilometre (248.5 miles) radius, which is big enough to cover Seoul to Busan. Most regions in Korea will experience intense rain and wind."

The administration noted that the typhoon is likely to impact Jeju at about 1 am (local time) Tuesday. It will hit the southern coastal cities at about 7 am (local time).

The Bloomberg report also further mentioned that the run rates of three reactors at the Kori Nuclear Power Plant were lowered to less than 30 per cent to prepare for the storm.

On the other hand, the liquefied natural gas traders said they expected delays to some shipments. Several other companies and industries took the necessary steps ahead of the typhoon's landfall. Some industries are to suspend production early Tuesday.

