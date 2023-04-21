South Africa: Family of 10 ambushed, killed in mass shooting

In the South African city of Pietermaritzburg's KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) region, attackers shot and killed 10 members of the same family on Friday (April 21), that consisted of seven women and three men, according to police.

“According to initial police reports, unknown gunmen stormed a Pietermaritzburg homestead and ambushed the family,” the South African Ministry of Police said in a statement Friday.

The local mayor told the media that there was a need to increase the capacity of the police stations in the area. Some arrests have been made, according to national police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe.

“Two suspects (have been) arrested, one dead, another fled the scene. Police are on a manhunt,” she said, adding that three firearms had been recovered from the suspects, reported CNN.

Numerous mass shootings have shaken South Africa in recent months. Police claim that some of these shootings are connected to violence in the taxi business, while others seem to be related to drug gangs. For the shooting on Friday, no motive has yet been presented.

Police records show that South Africa has one of the highest murder rates in the world. Following the brief break during the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns, the rates have started rising fast. A shooting at a pub in the Soweto township in July resulted in at least 15 casualties.

On the same evening, another shooting took place in a Pietermaritzburg pub and left four more people dead.

Crime and politics in South Africa

In a report published in September 2022, the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime (Gitoc) makes the case that South Africa has grown to become a global hub for organised crime.

According to the research, there are structured networks both inside and outside of the state that create, facilitate, and take advantage of possibilities for personal gain, as reported by The Conversation. Or, they use coercive means to get an unfair edge in both the public and private sectors of the economy. Some deliberately attempt to undermine crucial infrastructure in order to gain from this.

The spheres of public life that criminals take advantage of or intimidate to gain power are expanding. The healthcare, education, and parastatals have recently been affected by large-scale criminality. It costs a lot to speak out against corruption.