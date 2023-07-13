'So much Botox': US President Biden called out for getting plastic surgery

Republican congressman and doctor Greg Murphy called out United States President Joe Biden for getting "so much Botox" while slamming the re-election bid of the incumbent president.

North Carolina's representative Greg Murphy, who was formerly a professor of surgery and chief of the division of urology at the East Carolina University School of Medicine, while talking about the health of the president, stated that Biden had undergone “so much filler” and "so much plastic surgery".

Biden has been facing questions related to his health since he made the announcement that he intends to contest elections for a second term. Joe Biden is the oldest president to date in the history of the United States and will turn 86 till he completes a potential second stint as the president in the White House.

The concerns regarding Biden's physical and mental health have been brushed off by him, who stated that his mind was "focused".

“I no more think of myself as being as old as I am than a fly. There's not things that I don't do now that I did before, whether it's physical or mental—or anything else,” he had earlier stated.

Speaking to Fox News, Greg Murphy said, "Let's look at Joe. He's had so much plastic surgery, so much Botox, so much filler. That's on the outside. I deal in a surgical field that has a lot of older patients and so I have seen patients through the year decline mentally—it's just a fact, it's what happens." Rep. Greg Murphy to Maria Bartiromo: "Let's look at Joe. He's had so much plastic surgery, so much botox, so much filler." pic.twitter.com/uFQNKtQbM5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 12, 2023 × Earlier claims of Biden undergoing plastic surgery The alleged "outbursts" of Joe Biden at staff spoke of "a form of dementia," as Biden would be "frustrated" by his inability to communicate his thoughts, alleged the Republican.

The claims regarding Joe Biden undergoing plastic surgery were made even earlier. In 2019, in the Washington Examiner, various cosmetic surgeons said that scars visible on the side of Biden's cheeks were "obvious" signs of a facelift.

WATCH | Biden greets NATO's newest member, Finland "Oh he's had a facelift, there's no question," said Arthur Perry, a plastic surgeon and associate professor of surgery at Columbia University, while speaking to the outlet. Meanwhile, a cosmetic surgeon based in New York, Cap Lesesne, said in the article, "The problem with Biden's surgery is that it's obvious. I've operated on several high-profile individuals, and I'd never let them look like that. Those are classic facelift scars. It's probably been over a year. I kind of feel bad for him. He should have had those scars removed."

