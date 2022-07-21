Smartwatch saves user's life in US, detects deadly tumour

Whether due to its fall-detection or due to its A-Fib tracking, tech giant Apple's smartwatch has been a groundbreaking fitness and health tracking gadget that has now saved numerous lives. And now it has helped another person in the US find a rare type of tumour, saving her life.

Kim Durkee, according to 9to5Mac, received alerts from her Apple Watch on two separate nights in May that her heart was experiencing atrial fibrillation. According to the report, which cited CBS News, she initially believed the wearable was misreading her, but then she received a second warning.

"The third night, the numbers went a little too high for comfort," Durkee was quoted as saying.

"Then I said, you know what, go to the emergency room if they tell you it is nothing to worry about, then toss the watch," she added.

As it turns out, it was indeed atrial fibrillation, and the cause was an unknown, aggressive tumour.

"Doctors in Maine soon confirmed that her heart was beating erratically for a simple and scary reason. She had a myxoma, a rare, fast-growing tumour that was choking off her heart's blood supply and would have eventually caused a stroke," the report said.

As a result of the Apple Watch warnings, doctors transported her to Massachusetts General Hospital, where they performed a five-hour open heart surgery to remove the dangerous tumour.

According to the article, Durkee did not experience any symptoms save the atrial fibrillation that her Apple Watch detected. If the four-centimeter tumour hadn't been discovered, it was predicted that she would have "very probably" died.



