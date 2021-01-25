'Skunk of the picnic': Dr Fauci opens up about his experience serving Trump's COVID taskforce

Top US public health expert Dr Anthony Fauci on Sunday revealed the experience of being at the helm of former US President Donald Trump's White House coronavirus taskforce.

In conversation with The New York times, Fauci claimed that he was the "skunk at the picnic" in the task force, while adding how many people thought he was "complicit in the distortions emanating from the stage" in a reference to Trump's briefings about COVID-19.

Fauci added that he had been at odds with Trump on multiple occasions, but he had never considered resigning, saying that had he left, it would have left a "void".

He also added how the White House would discount the severity of the pandemic and how they had a "little happy talk about how things are OK".

In response to such chatter among the ranks during Trump's presidency, Fauci would respond with "Wait a minute, hold it, folks, this is serious business". It was owing to this that became part of a joke whereby he was referred to as the "skunk of the picnic".

Also read: Trump administration's lack of honesty in handling COVID-19 'very likely' cost lives: Fauci



Trump used to criticise Fauci openly, and also suggested the idea of firing him, which never materialised. Fauci is highly revered in the American medical community and has helped presidents since 1984.



Trump and his supporters were notorious for spreading unproven cures like bleach, UV light, hydroxychloroquine, among many.

“I felt it would be better for the country and better for the cause for me to stay, as opposed to walk away”, Fauci further told NYT while referring to how he toyed with leaving the post.

Also read: Anthony Fauci describes Joe Biden's leadership as 'liberating', compared to Trump



The US has recorded over 25 million cases of coronavirus so far. At least 420,000 people have died owing to this. Many have criticised the vaccine rollout in the US, calling it slow.



Moving on to Biden's administration, Fauci claimed that it felt like a "liberating feeling".