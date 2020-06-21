Six members of Trump's campaign team test positive for COVID-19

Six members of President Donald Trump's campaign advance team have tested positive for COVID-19, the campaign said.

The campaign members tested positive ahead of a controversial rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday.

"Six members of the advance team tested positive out of hundreds of tests performed, and quarantine procedures were immediately implemented," said Tim Murtaugh, Campaign Communications Director.

"No COVID-positive staffers or anyone in immediate contact were present at the rally or near attendees and elected officials," Murtaug added.

Trump's rally was attended by thousands of his supporters in Tulsa, Oklahoma, one of the states that have seen a surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases.