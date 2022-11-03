Six grain ships leave Ukrainian port, day after Russia resumes trade deal

A day after Russia agreed to resume exports from the Black Sea, six grain ships left Ukraine’s ports, Turkey’s Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.

" After the resumption of the grain initiative, six ships left Ukrainian ports. Thus, the number of ships leaving the ports exceeded 426 and the amount of grain transported surpassed 9.7 million tons," Akar was quoted as saying by the Anadolu news agency.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced that Russia had agreed to resume grain exports after the latter announced to temporarily suspend the deal, which was signed on July 22 and brokered by the UN and Turkey.

Currently, negotiations are going on for a possible extension of the November 19 deadline for the grain deal. Earlier, the Turkish president said that Ankara is determined to transfer Russian grain and fertilizers to less developed countries.

"Now, we will intensify our efforts within the framework determined by our president regarding the extension of the grain initiative, which will expire on November 19th," Akar said.

The Turkish minister hoped that the conflict between Ukraine and Russia ends through peaceful means.

Russia had threatened to pull out of the deal, claiming that Ukraine was using the maritime corridor to carry out attacks on the Russian navy.

On October 29, Russia’s Black Sea fleet and its home port were attacked by drones on the Crimean port of Sevastopol.

Moscow had blamed Ukraine for the attacks, but Kyiv has so far not claimed responsibility.

