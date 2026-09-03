/‘Situation is not simple’: Putin meets US envoys in Moscow over Ukraine peace push

Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff at the Kremlin on Saturday (September 05) as Washington stepped up efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

The meeting came ahead of the envoys’ expected visit to Kyiv on Sunday. It will be their first trip to Ukraine since US President Donald Trump returned to office last year and promised to push for an end to the conflict.

Putin welcomed Kushner and Witkoff at the Kremlin and acknowledged the difficulties facing the talks. He also asked them to pass on his “best wishes” and “words of gratitude” to Trump.

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“Dear colleagues, I warmly welcome you to Moscow. The situation is, of course, not simple,” Putin told the envoys in footage shown on Russian television.

“But before we begin to address it, I would like to ask everyone to convey their best wishes and words of gratitude to U.S. President Mr Trump,” he added.

Russia, Ukraine announce temporary pause in strikes

The talks took place as Moscow and Kyiv announced temporary pauses in attacks.

The Kremlin said Russian forces would not strike Kyiv for three days from midnight Saturday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said Ukraine would stop strikes on Moscow until Monday.

“The Russian president, the commander-in-chief, has given the order from midnight tonight not to strike Kyiv for three days,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Peace efforts have struggled to make progress as Russia and Ukraine continue heavy long-range attacks. The fighting has also pushed civilian casualties to some of their highest levels since the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.

Trump said he sent Witkoff and Kushner to explore whether the two sides could reach an agreement.

“I sent Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, two great negotiators. They've done a great job, and we sent them over to see whether or not we can get something done. And there may be a good chance that we'll do it,” Trump said.

Trump did not say whether the US proposal would require Ukraine to give up territory. He said only that Washington had “an idea for peace”.

Witkoff and Kushner have taken part in earlier US diplomatic efforts involving Gaza and Iran. They have also travelled to Moscow several times as part of attempts to find a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine war.

Zelenskyy accuses Russia of targeting Kyiv visit

The latest diplomatic effort has come as attacks across Ukraine have intensified.

Zelenskyy accused Russia of trying to disrupt the planned US delegation visit. Overnight strikes hit areas around Kyiv, including the capital’s two airports.

He also linked Russian attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region to preparations for the US visit.

“Clearly, these Russian strikes on the airports are a reaction to the discussions and preparations for the possibility of the US side using an aircraft to travel to Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said.