/PM Modi celebrates SRCC’s 100 years, says college has shaped generations for a brighter future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the legacy of Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), calling its alumni the “OGs” who have carried the institution’s name across the world and made their mark in diverse fields.

Speaking at SRCC’s centenary celebrations, Modi congratulated the students, faculty and alumni on the college completing 100 years and described the occasion as significant not only for the institution but also for India’s education sector.

“Today’s occasion is very historic for Shri Ram College of Commerce. It is equally important for the education sector of the country. Numerous generations that have been part of SRCC are gathered together here. I extend my heartiest congratulations to all of you for SRCC’s centenary celebration,” Modi said.

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‘An ocean of achievements’

Highlighting SRCC’s academic legacy, Modi said an institution completing 100 years becomes an “ocean of achievements” and credited the college with shaping generations and preparing them for the future.

“I congratulate you on the centenary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce. When a human being lives for 100 years, they are considered a person of deep knowledge and great experience. When an institution completes 100 years, it becomes an ocean of achievements. SRCC has shaped generations and connected them to a brighter future,” he said.

‘Alumni here are the OGs’

Modi particularly highlighted SRCC’s alumni network, referring to them as the “OGs” and noting their presence across professions beyond economics and commerce.

“The alumni of SRCC have also been very special. In your language, I would say the alumni here are the OGs. They have taken the name of SRCC across the world and made a mark for themselves in different fields,” he said.

The Prime Minister also recalled former Union minister Arun Jaitley, who studied at SRCC, and said Jaitley would often share anecdotes from his college days.