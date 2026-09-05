Walking vs running: Which is better for your heart health?

When it comes to cardiovascular fitness, people often wonder if a brisk walk offers the exact same benefits as a strenuous run. Both physical activities successfully elevate your heart rate, but choosing the right one depends heavily on your current fitness level, joint health and long-term medical goals. Understanding the science behind these two popular exercises can help you make an informed decision for your heart.

'The science behind energy expenditure'

Running burns significantly more calories per minute than walking. Running can burn more than twice as many calories per minute as walking. For example, running burns about 11.5 calories per minute, whereas walking burns roughly 5.0 calories per minute. If your primary goal is rapid weight loss, running provides a highly time-efficient workout. However, a brisk walk of one hour burns a similar amount of calories as a 30-minute run. It simply takes more time to achieve the same energy expenditure.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

'Impact on your joints and muscles'

Running is a high-impact exercise that can increase the risk of injuries like runner's knee, stress fractures and Achilles tendonitis. Every time your foot strikes the ground, your body absorbs a massive amount of force. Walking, conversely, is a low-impact activity that is generally easier on the joints. This makes it a much safer option for older adults, beginners or individuals recovering from previous injuries.

'Cardiovascular benefits compared'

Both activities heavily reduce the risk of hypertension, high cholesterol and type 2 diabetes. A major study published in the journal Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology compared walkers and runners based on equal energy expenditure. The researchers found that brisk walking lowered the risk of coronary heart disease by 9.3 per cent. Running reduced the same risk by 4.5 per cent. This medical data confirms that moderate-intensity walking is highly effective for maintaining long-term cardiovascular health.