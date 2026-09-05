Why yoga may become more important as you get older

While yoga is widely celebrated for improving flexibility, modern medical science is now highlighting its profound impact on the biological ageing process. For older adults, regular yoga practice is no longer just a fitness trend; it is a proven medical intervention that targets physical frailty, cognitive decline and cardiovascular disease. Understanding the clinical data behind this ancient practice explains why doctors increasingly recommend it for healthy ageing.

'Reversing physical frailty and muscle loss'

As the body ages, a natural loss of function and stamina increases the risk of dangerous falls. However, a major review of 33 randomised controlled trials published by the Annals of Internal Medicine found that yoga offers significant protection against physical frailty. The Harvard-led study, which involved nearly 2,400 participants aged 65 and older, revealed that regular yoga practice drastically improves walking speed and the ability to rise from a chair without assistance. Researchers noted that even chair-based yoga was proven to build the functional strength required for independent living.

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'Protecting brain volume and memory'

The benefits of mindful movement extend deep into the nervous system. Clinical imaging shows that experienced yoga practitioners exhibit increased grey matter volume in the hippocampus, which is the brain region responsible for memory. Furthermore, researchers have noted that combining memory training with yoga offers additive benefits for boosting brain plasticity and improving executive function in older adults. The mindful breathing involved in the practice also helps regulate the body's stress response, providing a natural defence against age-related cognitive decline.

'Cardiovascular and cellular health'

Yoga also serves as a powerful tool for metabolic and heart health. A clinical review of older adults found that practising yoga for more than three sessions per week reduced systolic blood pressure by an average of 11 mmHg and diastolic pressure by 6 mmHg. On a cellular level, clinical trials indicate that yoga-based lifestyle interventions successfully lower inflammation markers, such as C-reactive protein, and positively affect mechanistic biomarkers of longevity.