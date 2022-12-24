Sitiveni Rabuka unseats Frank Bainimarama as Fiji's prime minister after 16 years

Sitiveni Rabuka replaced Frank Bainimarama as the 12th Prime Minister of Fiji on Saturday. Fiji's parliament chose the former military commander as their new leader, which terminated Bainimarama's 16 years in power. Meanwhile, the new Fiji PM has alleged the outgoing government for enraging the citizens against his return.

In 2006, Bainimarama overturned the government in a military coup and claimed the title of prime minister a year later. Speaker Naiqama Lalabalavu declared that 74-year-old Rabuka succeeded Bainimarana by 28 votes to 27 in a secret parliament poll. The two-time coup leader, Rabuka, felt 'humbled' as he made his way of the parliament, Barron's reported.

People celebrated 'Rambo' Rabuka's triumph over Bainimarama by honking their cars outside the parliament in Suva, Fiji's capital. Suji Seam, the European Union Ambassador, also congratulated Rabuka for his victory.

Fiji's Social Democratic Liberal party (Sodelpa) have agreed to form a coalition government with Rabuka's party (People's Alliance) following deadlocked elections. In the wake of the national events, there were attacks on the Indian ethnic community. Thus, officials deployed the military on Suva's streets.

Rabuka will lead the Pacific country with a tripartite coalition between the People's Alliance, National Federation Party, and Sodelpa. However, there's a contrast of ideologies amongst them as Fiji's National Federation Party is more liberal-democratic, while, Soldepa is indigenous-focused.

Fear gripped the citizens of Fiji because of the government's claims of ethnic violence, followed by a military deployment. However, Bainimarama mentioned that they deployed the troops to maintain 'law and order.'

Rabuka, the former Fijian rugby international player, made a remarkable return as he sealed a coalition accord with Fiji's kingmaker party on Friday. In the past 35 years, four coups have toppled the Fiji government.

Earlier, Sodelpa preferred the People's Alliance over Bainimarama's Fiji First. However, the country's election supervisor ruled out the vote.

(With inputs from agencies)