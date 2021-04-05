Singapore blogger crowdfunds S$133,000 for PM Loong’s defamation award

Singapore blogger Leong Sze Hian’s lawyer said he raised money from fellow citizens to cover damages awarded to Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a defamation trial.

On March 24, Singapore’s high court ordered Leong to pay S$133,000 (US$98,800) to Lee for posting a link to a Malaysian news website that alleged the city-state’s leader had helped launder Malaysia Development Berhad funds.

Lim Tean, Leong’s attorney posted on Facebook on Monday that since then, around 2,000 people donated to a crowdfunding campaign on social media to raise the amount. Lim said, “A new Singaporean has emerged.”

“Every citizen can now have the confidence that their fellow men will be their shield and bulwark against those who attempt to suppress their speech,” added Tean.

The Office of the prime minister declined to comment.

The Singaporean leader was personally cross-examined in court during the trial in October, and his lawyers said, the accusations are false and baseless. In the trial, Lee said it was his right to defend himself and he called it a ‘grave attack’ on his integrity and reputation.

In his defence, Leong denied he was being malicious. Although he removed Facebook post, the court documents show he didn’t comply with the demand sent by Lee’s lawyers to make a public apology.

(With inputs from agencies)

