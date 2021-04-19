Shots fired at two National Guardsmen after protesters, police clash over Daunte Wright killing

Two National Guardsmen suffered minor injuries when they were fired upon as they provided neighbourhood security in Minneapolis following the police killing of a 20-year-old Black man in a nearby suburb, authorities said.

The Minnesota Guard said the men were hurt when several shots came from a light-colored SUV around 4.19 am. One was treated at a hospital for an injury for shattered glass, and the other Guard member's injuries were described as superficial.

Dozens were arrested after hundreds of protesters clashed with police outside Minnesota's Brooklyn Center police headquarters on Friday as the civil unrest around the death of a young Black motorist killed during a traffic stop carried into the sixth consecutive night.

Groups of demonstrators taunted sheriff's deputies lined up behind a chain-link fence in front of the building, throwing objects over the barrier. The officers, in turn, periodically approached the wall to douse those on the other side with tear gas and flashbangs.

Daunte Wright, 20, was pulled over on Sunday in Brooklyn Center, just outside Minneapolis, for what police said was an expired vehicle registration, then struggled with police and was shot to death by officer Kimberly Potter, 48, who drew her handgun instead of a Taser in what officials called an accident.

Potter was charged with second-degree manslaughter over the fatal shooting. Wright's family said that the charges against her fell short of justice for Daunte.

The shooting escalated tensions in a region already on edge over the ongoing trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the use of deadly force last May against George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who was suspected of passing a fake $20 bill.

The Brooklyn Center police station has been the site of protests every night since.

Saturday's demonstration was more subdued than earlier in the week, when police used a riot line to clear the street several nights and used gas, flash-bang grenades and marking rounds on demonstrators, some of whom threw objects at police and tried to damage a fence.

Closing arguments are Monday in Chauvin's trial after three weeks of testimony.

