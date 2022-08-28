Shooting incident reported outside a Gurudwara in California, three injured

A shooting incident between two groups at a Sikh Gurudwara (Temple) in California has caused injuries to three. Reportedly, the incident was reported on Saturday (August 27) outside the Stockton Gurudwara Sahib.

According to news wire agency ANI, the clash was between two groups of Sikh Referendum 2020. The Stockton police arrived at the shooting scene around 6:40 PM ET and found three Sikh men injured. They all were quickly transferred to a hospital by the emergency responders.

Public information officer Joe Silva in a statement remarked that the incident occurred at an event around Sikh Temple Street. However, the officer said the shooting incident was not linked to the Gurudwara and did not happen on the property of the Gurudwara.

Read more: US probes claims that Sikh migrants' turbans confiscated at US-Mexico border

It is pertinent to note that the Gurudwara had held a weightlifting competition on the property before the incident. No scuffle had been reported while the event inside the Gurudwara was in motion.

However, another event that was happening outside the Gurudwara is being dubbed as the spot where the skirmish happened. The Gurudwara, in a Facebook post, stated that they had no connection with the incident.

"The weightlifting competition was done successfully without any altercation and harm to the Sangat. The altercation during this event happened outside the Gurdwara and had no link to the powerlifting event and the Gurdwara Sahib." the Gurudwara said.

"Stockton Police Department is currently investigating the occurrence and Stockton Gurdwara Sahib Committee will update you as soon as the investigation is completed. Gurdwara Sahib Stockton is committed to the safety of the Sangat.” it further added.

Some unsubstantiated claims that WION cannot independently confirm have suggested that the scuffle was between two groups associated with Sikh Referendum 2020.

The Referendum 2020 was organised by an outfit named Sikhs For Justice (SFJ). It is part of the Khalistani secessionist movement which seeks a separate homeland for the Sikhs in the state of Punjab in India.

The organisation has been banned in India since July 2019 under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Read more: Khalsa TV surrenders broadcast license in UK over 'Khalistani propaganda'

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE: