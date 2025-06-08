Miguel Uribe Turbay - a candidate in the presidential election in Colombia, scheduled for next year, was shot during an election rally on Saturday (June 7). A video was circulated on social media showing the exact moment Turbay was shot while addressing the gathered people at the rally in Bogota.

WION can not individually verify the authenticity of the video.

As per a report by AFP, the 39-year-old was shot three times, twice in the head and once in the knee.

Who is Turbay?

Turbay was a right-wing opposition senator and the son of a journalist who was kidnapped and murdered in 1991.

The shocking video showed Turbay addressing the people at the rally when a gunshot was fired abruptly. After he was shot right in the head, the public at the site scattered, and a chaotic situation occurred.

'Attempted assassination'

After the incident, US State Secretary Marco Rubio took to the social media platform X and condemned the act.

“The United States condemns in the strongest possible terms the attempted assassination of Senator Miguel Uribe. This is a direct threat to democracy and the result of the violent leftist rhetoric coming from the highest levels of the Colombian government,” Marco wrote.

“Having seen firsthand Colombia’s progress over the past few decades to consolidate security and democracy, it can’t afford to go back to the dark days of political violence. President Petro needs to dial back the inflammatory rhetoric and protect Colombian officials, Rubio added.

Who is the accused?

The attack occurred in a park in the Fontibon neighborhood, where armed attackers shot the politician.

A suspected gunman - a minor - has been arrested and is currently undergoing treatment for a leg wound.