Shocking ! New York subway passenger dies after Marine veteran's chokehold

In a shocking incident emerging out of Manhattan subway station, a 30-year-old homeless man Jordan Neely lost his life in a deadly chockhold by a Marine veteran. Medical examiners deem the death to be a homicide.

The harrowing episode is from Monday afternoon when Neely, a homeless man with a history of mental health issues, started ranting in an aggressive manner on board.

A freelance journalist Juan Alberto Vazquez was at the scene and shared the gory details of the incident in a conversation with New York Post.

Sharing his account of that day, Vazquez said, “He starts to make a speech.” “He started screaming in an aggressive manner,” Vazquez said. “He said he had no food, he had no drink, that he was tired and doesn’t care if he goes to jail. He started screaming all these things, took off his jacket, a black jacket that he had, and threw it on the ground," Vazquez added.

Triggered by the ranting the 24-year-old Marine veteran pushed Neely on the groud and held him in a deadly chokehold for about 15 minutes.

Journalist Vazquez recorded the incident in about three-and-half minute long video.

At this point, the train was stopped and the doors were opened at the Broadway-Lafayette Street/Bleeker Street station.

The journalist said that the conductor had called 911 to report the incident. When the Emergency Medical Services Workers arrived at the site of the incident, they tried to revive Neely but failed to do so.

Citing sources, reports said that the investigation is underway and an autopsy is awaited before any conclusion is reached.

“He moved his arms but he couldn’t express anything,” Vazquez said of Neely. “All he could do was move (his) arms."

“Then suddenly he just stopped moving,” Vazquez recalled. “He was out of strength.”

Watch | Iran seizes Panama-flagged oil tanker in Tehran on judicial order | World News | WION × One passenger held the homeless guy in a headlock while the other kept him pushed on the floor.

“None of us who were there thought he was in danger of dying,” Vazquez said. “We thought he just passed out or ran out of air. I think that in one sense it’s fine that citizens want to jump in and help. But I think as heroes we have to use moderation,” he said.

“This would never have happened if the police had shown up within five minutes,” he added. “Then we’d be talking about a true hero. It’s complicated.” Protests erupt with chants of 'black lives matter' Demonstrations stormed New York City subway after the brutal incident. Interestingly, many people at the protest site knew the homeless man as he used to impersonate as Michael Jackson in the Times Square transit hub. People were chanting slogans like 'black lives matter,' 'justice for Jordan Neely,' 'F*** Eric Adams' and 'the homeless matter'. New York Governor Kathy Hochul called the incident a 'deeply disturbing' one. However, she refrained from commenting if the case will be deemed as a part of a criminal investigation.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE