Shigella: Bacteria that killed an Indian girl after she ate shawarma in Kerala

The food poisoning event in Kerala that claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl who ate chicken shawarma at a restaurant was caused by Shigella germs.

Shigellosis is the infection it causes.

Infection with Shigella causes diarrhoea (occasionally bloody), fever, and stomach cramps in the majority of patients. Antibiotics should be provided to people who are sick or have underlying problems.

The restaurant's owner and other personnel have been arrested.

The Kerala High Court has taken notice of the incident and has requested a response from the state administration.

What exactly is Shigella?

Shigella is a bacterial infection produced by the enterobacter family of bacteria and is one of the most common causes of diarrhoea worldwide.

Not all bacteria in the enterobacter family, however, cause disease in humans.

Shigella is a bacteria that attacks the intestine, causing diarrhoea, stomach pain, and fever.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it just takes "a minimal number of bacteria to make someone sick" (CDC).

The disease is easily transmitted through direct or indirect contact with the patient's waste. If you swim or bathe in contaminated water, you can contract the virus.

Is death from shigellosis common?

Unless the patient has a weakened immune system, the infection does not usually result in death. If the bacteria is resistant to the medications, it might be lethal.

What are the safeguards?

The same precautions should be taken as with any food or water-borne sickness. Handwashing before and after meals, as well as ensuring that the drinking water is clean and the fruits and vegetables are fresh.

Products with a higher risk of spoilage, such as milk, chicken, and fish, must be stored at the right temperature and cooked thoroughly.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

Decode the geostrategy, diplomacy, and ideologies of the world’s unending wars. Catch our special series ‘World at War’ every Saturday at 8:30 PM IST and Sunday at 10:30 PM IST only on WION.