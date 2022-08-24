Severe drought uncovers 113-million-year-old dinosaur tracks at Texas park

A severe drought in Texas that dried up a river has uncovered dinosaur tracks from around 113 million years at Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose, southwest of Dallas, officials have said.

Officials said that the Paluxy River that runs through the park dried up in several areas exposing the tracks. It is usually underwater and commonly filled with sediment, rendering them invisible when the river is full of water.

“Due to the excessive drought conditions this past summer, the river dried up completely in most locations, allowing for more tracks to be uncovered here in the park," Stephanie Salinas Garcia of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department told AFP, adding that dry weather has made the tracks visible.

"Under normal river conditions, these newer tracks are underwater and are commonly filled in with sediment, making them buried and not as visible," she added.

According to reports, the tracks were made by Acrocanthosaurus, which weighed nearly seven tons (6,350 kilograms) as an adult and stood 15 feet (4.5 meters) tall. And another dinosaur, Sauroposeidon, which measured 60 feet tall and weighed 44 tons in adulthood.

The park was once on the edge of an ancient ocean, and dinosaurs left footprints in the mud, according to its website.

However, the exciting discovery is not expected to last long as the rain is in the forecast. Therefore, the recently discovered tracks will be covered underwater once more.

Also read | Luxurious 1,200-year-old mansion with striking features unearthed in Israel

"While they will soon be buried again by the rain and the river, Dinosaur Valley State Park will continue to protect these 113-million-year-old tracks not only for present but future generations," she said.

According to the US Drought Monitor, over 60 per cent of Texas was experiencing drought last week.

Also read | Listen in! NASA reshares the eerie and haunting sound of a black hole

Recently, the state also experienced heat waves, pushing temperatures into the triple digits and leaving millions sweltering under excessive heat alerts.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE