Luxurious 1,200-year-old mansion with striking features unearthed in Israel

Archaeologists have discovered a 1,200-year-old estate in Israel’s southern Negev desert with unique underground structures that helped its owners fight the summer heat, Associated Press reported. It offers a unique glimpse into the life of wealthy residents of the Negev region, the country’s antiquities authority said Tuesday. The discovery was made in the Bedouin town of Rahat and dates to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th century, the authority said.

The sprawling property is believed to have been owned by a wealthy landowner. The luxury home has a courtyard and features four wings with several rooms. Walls and floors were adorned with finely coloured frescoes in one of the wings, while other rooms featured very large ovens that were most likely used for cooking. Shards of decorated glass serving dishes were also discovered.

However, the most striking feature of the mansion are the subterranean stone vaults which were supposedly used to escape the harsh heat and store items at cooler temperatures. An opening from the vaulted rooms also leads to a cistern where cool drinking water could be accessed by the residents.

"The luxurious estate and the unique impressive underground vaults are evidence of the owners’ means. Their high status and wealth allowed them to build a luxurious mansion that served as a residence and for entertaining," the excavation directors said in a statement.

Eli Eskosido, the director of the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), said the discovery was generating “interest and excitement" among the local community. Eskosido said the IAA and the Authority for the Development and Settlement of the Bedouin are planning to "conserve and exhibit the finds to the general public.”

The public would be able to access the site for free tours, including family digging and sieving activities, the IAA added.

(With inputs from agencies)