Second Black man shot dead by police in Ohio city

A police officer in Columbus, Ohio, was relieved of duty after he fatally shot an unarmed Black man, the city's second law enforcement shooting death of an African-American man in the past month.

The incident was also the latest in a spate of killings of African Americans by police in the United States this year that have triggered waves of protests over racial injustice and brutality by law enforcement.

The latest incident unfolded in the early hours of Tuesday after officers responded to a non-emergency complaint about a man turning a car on and off for an extended period.

Shortly after the officers arrived, a man who had been inside a garage approached them on foot.

At that point, Officer Adam Coy shot the man, Andre Maurice Hill, 47, who died later at a hospital.

In Tuesday's shooting, police said Hill had been visiting someone at the house where he was spotted, and that no weapon was found at the scene.

Although neither officer activated body cameras until just after the shooting, police said it was captured on video, but not audio, because of a 60-second "look-back" function.

Columbus police Chief Thomas Quinlan said he relieved Coy, a 19-year veteran, requiring him to turn in his badge and gun, pending the outcome of an internal review and an investigation by state authorities.

State Attorney General Dave Yost issued a statement on Wednesday promising "a complete, independent and expert investigation," and asked anyone with information about the case to contact his office.

Earlier, hundreds of protesters demonstrated peacefully in downtown Columbus on December 11 after a Franklin County sheriff's deputy shot and killed Casey Christopher Goodson, 23, outside his home on December 4.

Federal authorities have launched an investigation into Goodson's killing.

