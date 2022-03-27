Second black box of crashed Chinese plane carrying 132 people recovered

The second black box, believed to be the flight data recorder of the crashed Chinese passenger plane was found by the search team, official media here reported on Sunday.

"The second black box from China Eastern flight MU5735 was recovered on March 27," Xinhua news agency reported.

The jet was flying between Kunming and Guangzhou on Monday when it crashed into a mountainside with 132 people on board, all of whom were killed.

The China Eastern Airlines flight on board 132 people crashed on Monday afternoon, after plunging from more than 6,000m (20,000ft).

Watch | Crashed Chinese plane's black box found

Meanwhile, Chinese authorities have confirmed that no one survived the accident of a China Eastern 737-800 with 132 people on board earlier this week. A brief moment of quiet followed the revelation by a Chinese Civil Aviation Administration official at a late-night news briefing on Saturday. According to official media, investigators have identified 120 of the victims through DNA analysis.

(With inputs from agencies)