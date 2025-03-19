Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday (March 19) confirmed to hold a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump today, as he continues to praise him calling him a "seasoned negotiator" trying to "stop the killing by establishing a ceasefire".

When asked to clarify his comments on potential call, Zelensky said, "there will be a call, and I will be very brief on this.”

“Everything else will come after the call,” he added.

He also said that he is reassured by the restoration of aid after a brief crisis in relations between the two countries".

The Ukrainian president added that he wants to be "transparent" in Ukrainian diplomacy “so that president Trump and his team, and most importantly, the people of America, could really see and could really know that it is important for us to finish this war as quickly as possible.”

Zelensky said that he is ready to participate in talks in Jeddah on Sunday, adding, that Ukraine is ready to “send our technical team to discuss the next steps.”

He said that he would talk about the details only after he had spoken with Trump.

“When this meeting is going to be and what the format of it is going to be, I will be able to tell that a bit later,” he said.

This comes after Russia attacked Ukraine with kamikaze drones and S-300 surface-to-air missiles overnight, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin told Trump he would sign up for a partial and temporary ceasefire.

Trump and Putin spoke for over two hours on Tuesday. However, the Russian president rejected the US's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire but agreed to halt strikes on energy and infrastructure targets in Ukraine.

But, shortly after their call, air raid sirens were sounded in Kyiv and around 45 drones attacked around the Ukraine's capital.

'No compromises' in military, intelligence aid

Responding to questions on Russia's demand to stop military and intelligence aid to Ukraine, Zelensky said that "nobody can influence the US on...aid to Ukraine, or other countries."

The Ukrainian president said that it is a personal decision of national leaders.

"In my opinion, yes, Russia will want our partners to stop helping us, because That would mean weakening Ukrainian positions," he said.

"Although that is strange, if you do not plan to continue waging war and you truly want peace, and I’m speaking about Putin now, then why would you fear the Ukrainian army? Why would you do all to undermine our military or to weaken the protection of our people?," Zelensky stressed.

(With inputs from agencies)