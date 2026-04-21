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Scottish leader Swinney 'politely' declines Trump's White House invitation days after condemning Iran war

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Apr 21, 2026, 14:19 IST | Updated: Apr 21, 2026, 14:19 IST
Scottish leader Swinney 'politely' declines Trump's White House invitation days after condemning Iran war

A combination image of US President Donald Trump and Scotland's First Minister John Swinney Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

John Swinney declined Donald Trump’s White House banquet invite due to upcoming elections. The event is part of King Charles III’s US visit, marking a key diplomatic moment.

Scotland's First Minister John Swinney has turned down an invitation from US President Donald Trump to attend a state banquet at the White House next week. The Scottish government said that Swinney "politely declined" the offer to join the event on April 28. The White House had invited Swinney to be a part of event organised in honour of United Kingdom King Charles III and Queen Camilla's state visit to the US. The invitation was extended to Scotland's First Minister in a four-minute phone call from the US president on Monday.

A spokesperson for the First Minister said that he informed Trump he was unable to attend due to campaigning for next month's Scottish Parliament election. A Scottish government spokesperson said: "President Trump called First Minister John Swinney to invite him to the State Banquet at the White House next week. Due to the election, the first minister politely declined the invitation." The Scottish Parliament election will take place on May 7 and Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Swinney remains as Scotland's first minister throughout the election period.

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Though, Swinney was present at the state banquet held in honour of Trump at Windsor Castle, his denial to attend the event at the White House comes at a backdrop of him criticising Iran war. King Charles III will visit the US from 27-30 April - his first state trip since Queen Elizabeth II's visit in 2007. Swinney previously met the US president at the White House in September last year to discuss a potential deal to exempt Scotch whisky from US import tariffs.

What Swinney said about Iran war?

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Swinney expressed his concern by the US and Israeli action against Iran and did not believe it conformed with an “international rules-based system.” He also urged for de-escalation and condemned Trump’s threats to destroy Iranian civilian infrastructure if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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