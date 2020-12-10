Scientists have found new species of beaked whale off coast of Mexico

Scientists have discovered a new species of whale off the western coast of Mexico.

A team working with the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society first sighted the creatures three weeks ago, 100 miles north of the San Benito Islands.

The team at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography in San Diego said there are currently 23 known species of beaked whales, but they are rarely seen because the accomplished divers spend their lives in deep waters.

They can dive 2,000 metres (6,562ft) below the ocean's surface.

They emit distinct acoustic echolocation signals under the water that are unique to each species.

Last month, a team of researchers on board a Sea Shepherd vessel, called Martin Sheen, observed three beaked whales swimming in nearby waters.