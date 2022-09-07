Scientists create app that can detect Covid using people’s voices

Scientists have developed a new mobile app that can detect if a person has COVID-19 infection by analysing people's voices with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

The researchers at the Institute of Data Science, Maastricht University, The Netherlands, have claimed that the app is more accurate than other antigen tests and is comparatively cheap, quick and easy to use.

They said that this app can be useful in low-income countries where RT-PCR tests are expensive and difficult to access. The AI model has 89 per cent accuracy.

The app was around 89 per cent accurate in identifying Covid positive cases, while it was 83 per cent accurate in identifying the Covid negative cases, researchers said.

Their research was presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress in Barcelona, Spain, on Monday.

The promising results suggest that simple voice recordings and fine-tuned AI algorithms can potentially achieve high precision in determining which patients have Covid-19 infection," said Wafaa Aljbawi, a researcher at the Institute of Data Science, Maastricht University, The Netherlands.

"Moreover, they enable remote, virtual testing and have a turnaround time of less than a minute. They could be used, for example, at the entry points for large gatherings, enabling rapid screening of the population," she said at the European Respiratory Society International Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

The scientists used Mel-spectrogram analysis to assess 893 audio samples from 4,352 healthy and ill participants, of which 308 had tested Covid positive.

The analysis measured voice features such as loudness, power and variation over time.

