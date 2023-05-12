This genetically modified banana is immune to deadly fungus, and may soon enter market

Scientists have submitted Australia's Cavendish banana — a genetically modified fruit that has been created keeping in view its safety against the deadly fungus that is a threat to banana growers globally, The Guardian reported.

The Cavendish industry faces a huge threat globally because of a fungus known as Panama disease tropical race 4 (TR4), but to tackle this issue, the experts have introduced the genetically modified version, known as QCAV-4.

Australia-based The National Tribune reported that the QCAV-4 banana is the first Australian GM fruit to be submitted for assessment, in order to provide a safety net to the world's US$20 billion banana industry. How is it made? The reports mentioned that QCAV-4 is a Cavendish Grand Nain banana, which has been bio-engineered with a single gene, RGA2, from the wild, south-east Asian banana, Musa acuminata ssp malaccensis.

Australian Government regulatory authorities, the Office of the Gene Technology Regulator (OGTR) and Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) are assessing QCAV-4 is currently, and if approved, it will become Australia's first GM fruit to be approved for cultivation and consumption. It will also become the first GM banana to be approved worldwide. What is Panama Disease TR4? In an article by the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, it is mentioned that the Panama disease tropical race 4, or Panama TR4, is a serious disease of bananas.

It is caused by a fungus that lives in the soil and travels up the stem of the plant before blocking the tissues that carry water and nutrients. Panama TR4 will kill the plant.

The disease has already impacted the Cavendish banana production in Asia and now it is showing its presence in South America, and Australia in the Northern Territory and North Queensland.

As quoted by the report, professor James Dale of the Queensland University of Technology (QUT), said, "The devastating Panama Disease TR4 is caused by a soil-borne fungus that stays in the ground for more than 50 years, wiping out banana crops and destroys farms for generations."

"It is a huge problem. It has devastated Cavendish plantations in many parts of the world and could cripple the Cavendish banana export industry worldwide," he added.

Notably, Dale and his team have been working on developing and growing genetically modified Cavendish bananas for more than 20 years.

