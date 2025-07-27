/Scholarly discourse marks global conference on Saṃsāra in Buddhist philosophy at University of Kelaniya

An international scholastic conference on Saṃsāra—the endless cycle of birth, death, and rebirth— in Buddhist Philosophy, titled “FUTURE LIFE: Re-examining Rebirth” was organised at the Post Graduate Institute of Buddhist Studies, Kelaniya, in Sri Lanka and witnessed the participation of international monastic and lay scholars. The scholarly event was organised by The Foundation for Buddhist Brotherhood, in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation, the Buddhist and Pali University of Sri Lanka and the Pali and Sanskrit Cultural Exchange Centre. The conference saw prominent scholars share their views on the complex doctrine of rebirth and its continued relevance in contemporary Buddhist thought.

The chief guest of the event was Minister of Buddhasasana, Hiniduma Sunil Senevi, while the keynote address was delivered by Shartse Khensur Jangchup Choeden Rinpoche, Secretary General of the International Buddhist Confederation, New Delhi.

In his address, Rinpoche emphasised the importance of revisiting ancient truths through both philosophical inquiry and compassionate dialogue.

The conference featured a distinguished panel of speakers, including Prof. Geshe Ngawang Samten, Prof. M. Wijithadhamma Thero, Khenpo Ugen Namgyel, Geshe Nicholas Vreeland, Tulku Jurme Dorjee, Welampale Rathanasara Thero, Khenpo Choying Dorjee, Pepiliyawala Narada Thero, Prof. K.B. Jayawardene, and Panchamee Hewavissenti.

The erudite speakers presented their unique insights, ranging from canonical interpretations to the intersections of rebirth with ethics, psychology, and inter-religious dialogue. The scholarly depth of the sessions underscored the relevance of Buddhist philosophy in both traditional and modern contexts.

The valedictory session was chaired by Elikewala Seelananda Nayake Thero while the chief guest was President Counsel Dr Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, Former Minister of Buddhasasana, Justice and Constitutional Reforms.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Wijayadasa Rajapakshe applauded the organisers and participants for their contribution to a global conversation on one of the core features of Buddhism.