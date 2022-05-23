Scandal hits Macron's government just days after cabinet's appointment, minister accused of sexual assault

Just days after French President Emmanuel Macron unveiled his new cabinet, a storm is set to hit his government just ahead of the June parliamentary elections.

There's a scandal brewing.

Recently appointed Minister for solidarities and people with disabilities, Damien Abad is facing accusations of sexually assaulting two women over a decade ago.

His appointment had already faced mocking by the opposition, as it came only a day after he abandoned his conservative mainstream party for Macron's centrist one.

Watch | France: Emmanuel Macron reshuffles cabinet ahead of parliamentary elections

On Saturday, a day after the new government was declared, the allegations against him were made. According to reports, a complaint was filed in one of the cases in 2017, but it was later dismissed.

In the other case, no legal action has been taken yet.

A women's rights watchdog has claimed that leading members of President Macron's party were informed of the complaints four days before the announcement of the new cabinet, on May 16th.

Also read | French President Emmanuel Macron reshuffles cabinet, retains finance, interior ministers

Elisabeth Borne, the new Prime Minister, however, has denied any knowledge of the allegations surrounding Abad. She said that "there will be no impunity" in cases involving members of the new government once judicial authorities step in.

However, she failed to mention when during the legal proceedings would the removal of the government official will take place.

Opposition politicians have called for his immediate resignation.

"If I were prime minister, I would tell Damien Abad: 'I have no particular reason to believe the women are lying... While we wait for a decision from the judicial system, I wish for you not to be part of the government,'" said, Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure while talking to France Inter radio.

Sandrine Rousseau, a Green Party politician, has also called for Abad's removal.

Also Read: French President Emmanuel Macron names Elisabeth Borne as France's new prime minister

Abad, who suffers from arthrogryposis, a rare physical disability that affects muscles and joints has vehemently denied the accusations. He claims that given his disability, he is physically incapable of committing the act.

He said that he had been previously been forced to make it clear that due to his disability "sexual act can only take place with the assistance and help" of his partner.

One of the complainants in her allegations had said that she was unconscious when Abad raped her, however, the minister said that the claim he could "drug, carry, undress and rape an unconscious woman are inconceivable and abject."

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION LIVE HERE:

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.