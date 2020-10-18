Saudi woman makes world's 'largest coffee painting' in 45 days

A woman from Saudi Arabia has created world's largest coffee painting, winning the title in the Guinness World Records.

Ohud Abdullah Almalki became the first woman and first person from Saudi to win this title. She made the piece in Jeddah.

She used expired coffee to make a painting of two renowned leaders, the founding fathers of Saudi Arabia and the UAE — the late King Abdul Aziz bin Saud and the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, respectively. In total 4.5 kilogrammes of expired coffee granules were used.

The title was announced by Guinness World Records on Sunday. The artwork is titled "Naseej 1" (meaning "Woven Together") and is a 220 square metre (around 2,370 square feet) piece.

"It took me 45 days of continuous work to complete, under the watchful eyes of two witnesses, video recording and drone footage," Almalki said, according to a Guinness World Records statement.

Below the portrait of the two artists are smaller portraits of other leaders from the two Gulf countries, and the borders have the traditional "Al-Sadu" style of Bedouin decoration.

"My aim is to remind the world of the centuries-old entente between the two nations," Almalki said.

She expressed hope that her accomplishment "will contribute to empowering the women in Saudi Arabia and beyond."